ADOPT A DOG, LIVE LONGER

If you’re single you may want to consider adopting a dog. Swedish researchers tracked the health of more than 3.4 million Swedes, all middle-aged and older, for 12 years. All participants were free of heart disease at the beginning of the study. The scientists discovered dog owners who lived alone were 11 percent less likely to die of heart disease and a third less likely to die from any cause, compared to those who lived alone and did not have a dog. It’s thought dog owners in general have a higher level of physical activity, which could improve their health. Another possibility is that a dog makes the owner have a better “bacterial microbiome,” which consists of the “good” microbes living within the body that help keep it healthy. Of course, a pooch also brings stress relief through companionship. More from CBS News here