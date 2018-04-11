Acm Awards ‘Contemplated’ Moving From Las Vegas After the Shooting

The Country music community will ascend on Las Vegas for the ACM Awards this Sunday April 15th and there was much consideration put into whether returning to the city where 58 people were gunned down during the Route 91 Harvest Festival would be a good thing.“This is the elephant in the room,” explained the Academy of Country Music Awards executive producer R.A. (RAC) Clark to Billboard. “We are going to address it right at the top of the show. Rather than say exactly what we’re going to do, I would prefer to keep it a mystery until we do. But I feel like we found the appropriate voices to put to it. Then we have to get into our show — not leave it behind, but focus on what’s ahead of us.”

