One man is accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint in Homer Glen before returning to steal a get-away car. Authorities say 37-year-old Robert Bennett held up a Speedway station early yesterday on South Bell Road. Bennet returned to the station and stole a 2015 Chrysler 200 from a customer pumping gas after crashing his original vehicle. Police tracked him down later in the day at a motel in Markham. Bennett has been charged with armed, robbery, aggravated vehicle hijacking, attempted vehicle hijacking and aggravated battery. Will County Judge Art Smigielski ordered that Bennett be held on $1 million bond. Bennett is also being investigated by Oak Forest police for a robbery that occurred there on Monday.

The post Accused Homer Glen Robber Ordered Held on $1 Million Bond appeared first on 1340 WJOL.