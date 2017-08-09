Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery to Hold Open House
By WJOL News
|
Aug 9, 2017 @ 9:30 PM

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be hosting an open house on Saturday, August 12th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The open house will give people the general public, veteran organizations, community leaders, funeral home representatives, veterans and families to learn more about facility, VA burial benefits and full military honors service. For more information, you can call the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at (815) 423-9958.

