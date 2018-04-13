A Wide Range of Movies Hit Theaters This Weekend

“Rampage“ (PG-13) The Rock jumps into action after a genetic experiment turns several animals into giant monsters that start destroying Chicago. He gets help from Naomie Harris, a geneticist trying to undo the effects on the Rock’s silverback gorilla friend, George. The rest of the cast includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan from “The Walking Dead”, Malin Akerman from “Watchmen”, and Joe Manganiello from “True Blood”.

“Truth or Dare“ (PG-13) Lucy Hale from “Pretty Little Liars” and Tyler Posey from “Teen Wolf” star in this supernatural horror thriller about friends whose harmless game of Truth or Dare turns deadly when something starts punishing them for every lie or dare they refuse.

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero“ (PG) An animated movie about the true story of a stray dog adopted by a soldier during World War I. Stubby became the official mascot of the 102nd Infantry Division, and received an actual promotion to the rank of sergeant for helping the men of his unit. Stubby saved the lives of his men by detecting gas attacks, leading medics to wounded soldiers on the battlefield, and even catching a German spy in the division’s trenches. By the end of 17 battles, he was the most decorated dog in Army history. Despite the animation, the dog does NOT talk for the sake of historical accuracy. Logan Lerman from the “Percy Jackson” movies is PFC Robert Conroy, the guy who adopted him. It’s narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, as Robert’s sister. And Gerard Depardieu is also in it as a French resistance fighter.