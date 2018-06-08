A Ruth Bader Ginsburg Doll in the works

If you’ve ever wanted to own a Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll, you’ll soon get a chance. FCTRY [[ FAC-tor-ee ]] launched a crowd fundraiser on Kickstarter this past week to create an action figure of the Brooklyn-born Supreme Court justice. The goal was 15-thousand-dollars but more than 80-thousand-dollars was raised in just a few days. The 85-year-old justice, the oldest on the High Court, is a pop culture icon thanks to Kate McKinnon’s hilarious portrayals of Ginsburg on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

