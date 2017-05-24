A Productive Session Monday At The Bargaining Table For Presence Nurses
By WJOL News
|
May 24, 2017 @ 10:53 AM

Presence St. Joseph Medical Center nurses are back at the bargaining table for the second day this week. Illinois Nurses Association’s Joliet local union spokesperson, Pat Meade says they had a productive session on Monday. Nurses hope a new proposed wage scale will give veteran nurses a pay pump to include experience from working at other hospitals. Another sticking point is the ratio of nurses to patients. Meade hopes a contract can be reached sooner rather than later.

Back to the bargaining table today, after having Tuesday off. Negotiations heated up after nurses voted to authorize a strike vote on May 10th. The nurses’ contract expired May 13th.

