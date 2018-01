When I was a kid I loved the song, toys and the hot dogs… but I never thought I could drive the CAR! I mean who wouldn’t want to drive around in a giant hot dog right!

Oscar Mayer is taking application now for the next group of Wienermobile drivers and why not you or me! If you have a public relations or marketing background and can start in June for a one year contract driving from coast to coast you can apply HERE. Salary? Quote, Competitive.”

(Oscar Mayer)