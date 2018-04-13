A nun in California isn’t too happy with Katy Perry

A California nun is vowing not to give up her fight over property she says was wrongly sold to pop star Katy Perry. Perry purchased a former convent from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles for 14.5 million, which didn’t sit well with the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who’d owned the property for decades. Sister Rita Callanan told Fox News this past week that she’s planning on appealing to Pope Francis to stop the sale. She said “They’ll have to kill me first if they want to keep me quiet.”