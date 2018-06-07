A Luke Bryan-Katy Perry Duet in the Works?
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 7:13 AM
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Singer Luke Bryan performs during halftime of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The CMT Awards were last night (June 6). Luke Bryan hit the red carpet and talked collaborations. When asked who he would like to work with next, he actually named his fellow American Idol judge, Katy Perry.
As for his other fellow judges, Bryan revealed that he has already joined Lionel Richie in the studio and worked on some music that hasn’t made it out yet. Here’s more from Eonline.

