A Luke Bryan-Katy Perry Duet in the Works?

The CMT Awards were last night (June 6). Luke Bryan hit the red carpet and talked collaborations. When asked who he would like to work with next, he actually named his fellow American Idol judge, Katy Perry.

As for his other fellow judges, Bryan revealed that he has already joined Lionel Richie in the studio and worked on some music that hasn’t made it out yet. Here’s more from Eonline.