A.J. Pierzynski to Headling USF Brown & Gold Night

For the second consecutive year, a World Series Champion catcher will headline University of St. Francis’ Brown & Gold Night. A.J. Pierzynski will be the guest speaker at the 41st annual event, which will be held in the Pat Sullivan Center on Wednesday, November 8. A two-time Major League Baseball All-Star, Pierzynski was a member of the 2005 World Series Champion Chicago White Sox. Pierzynski was a career .280 hitter with 188 home runs, 407 doubles and 909 runs batted in over 19 seasons. The annual fundraiser begins with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the program at 8 p.m. The event will also include a silent auction. Tickets are available for $60 per person or $600 for a table of ten. Corporate sponsorships are also available. To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, contact the USF athletic department offices at (815) 740-3842 or go to the athletics department website, www.gofightingingsaints.com.

