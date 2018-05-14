A Free Trip to Belize Could be Yours…But Hurry!

Some people have more time on their hands than others. The Film Theorists, on YouTube, recently used a ton of data from J.M. Barrie’s book, and information from the 1953 animated film, Peter Pan, to “find” Neverland. They say it’s right off the coast of Belize, specifically on the Turneffe Atoll. The Belize Tourism Board is running with it, and is looking to send one lucky duo on a free, five-day vacation to the real-life Neverland. The catch: the pair must be named Peter and Wendy. If you fit the criteria you should email BelizeNeverland@gmail.com by the end of today (May 14th) and you’ll be entered to win a trip to Belize.

Here’s more from FOX NEWS