A Fatal Crash in Crete Township Kills A Woman and A 3-Year Old Child

The Will County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division was on scene of a fatal two-vehicle accident in Crete Township, in unincorporated Beecher. The accident occurred around 9am at the intersection of Corning and Yates Roads between a vehicle carrying four passengers and a pick-up truck with a single driver. The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The female driver of the vehicle was transporting three children and was pronounced dead. Preliminary reports indicate one child, approximately 3 years of age, is deceased. Two other children, approximate ages 5 years old and 9 years old, were both transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The accident is being investigated.

