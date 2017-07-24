A Fatal Crash in Crete Township Kills A Woman and A 3-Year Old Child
By WJOL News
|
Jul 24, 2017 @ 1:26 PM

The Will County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division was on scene of a fatal two-vehicle accident in Crete Township, in unincorporated Beecher.  The accident occurred around 9am at the intersection of Corning and Yates Roads between a vehicle carrying four passengers and a pick-up truck with a single driver.  The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.  The female driver of the vehicle was transporting three children and was pronounced dead.  Preliminary reports indicate one child, approximately 3 years of age, is deceased.  Two other children, approximate ages 5 years old and 9 years old, were both transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The accident is being investigated.

The post A Fatal Crash in Crete Township Kills A Woman and A 3-Year Old Child appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments