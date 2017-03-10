A Driver Blows Through Stop Sign Causes Fatal Crash

A driver blows through a stop sign, causing a 3-car wreck in Frankfort killing one man from Peotone. Will County Coroner reports fifty-seven year old Charles Sharp died from his injuries at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox Thursday at 1am. The accident happened Wednesday, Sharp survived 12 hours after the crash but died from internal bleeding. Sixty-eight year old Donna Dust of Beecher was charged with disregarding a stop sign. Another woman of the third vehicle was treated and released.

