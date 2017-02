Lockport has unanimously approved the Prologis Concept Plan to build an industrial business park on land adjacent to the Big Run Wolf Ranch. The vote was 8 to nothing. Lockport City Administrator had worked with Big Run Wolf Ranch after complaints by the Ranch that an industrial park would hurt his animals. Ben Benson will join the Scott Slocum show this morning.

