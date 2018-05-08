Jason Aldean has revealed that “Drowns the Whiskey” featuring Miranda Lambert will be his next single. This news come as Jason continues to hold the chart’s top spot for a second straight week “You Make It Easy,” his 20th career No. 1 and the first country song released in 2018 to be certified Gold by the RIAA.

Jason Aldean sys he knew “Drowns the Whiskey” was something pretty special when he first heard the finished product with Miranda’s vocals:

(Jason Aldean) “It was awesome, [it] turned out great just like I thought it would. And she’s such a great singer, such a great harmony singer, too, that she knocked it out [of the park]. It was great and one of the highlights of this record.”

A behind-the-scenes look into the recording process for “Drowns the Whiskey” in official lyric video:

Drowns the Whiskey by Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert on VEVO.