A Baseball Player’s Necklace Broke While He Was Running the Bases, Scattering Diamonds on the Field
By Roy Gregory
May 3, 2018 @ 7:32 AM
New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes reacts after hitting a grand slam against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2016, in, New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Have you ever wondered how Major League Baseball players can play and run the bases while wearing big gold chains around their necks?

Well yesterday, YOENIS CESPEDES of the New York Mets hit a double, and his necklace BROKE while he was sliding into second base.

Unfortunately, it looked like a REAL expensive one, because DIAMONDS were scattered everywhere.  Yoenis was FURIOUS when he saw that it broke, and he threw the rest of it on the ground.

A little while later, his teammates and an umpire picked up some of the pieces.

 

