A Baby Born at Chick-fil-A Gets Free Food for Life, and a Job Offer

Here’s some free advice for any pregnant ladies out there. Once you hit your third trimester, think about hanging out near fast food joints. Because you could set your kid up for LIFE like these people did .

A couple named Robert and Falon Griffin were dropping their two daughters off at a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio, Texas last Tuesday when Falon went into labor with their THIRD daughter.

Robert delivered the baby in one of the Chick-fil-A bathroom stalls. And mom and baby are both doing great.

The hospital they ended up at put “born at a Chick-fil-A” right on the birth certificate. And they listed Robert as the “attending physician” even though he’s not a doctor.

Now here’s the cool part: The baby’s name is Gracelyn. And the owner of the Chick-fil-A franchise is giving her free Chick-fil-A for LIFE.

She also already got a job offer. He says once she’s old enough, he’ll hire her no questions asked.

