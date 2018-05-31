A.1. Steak Sauce Is Selling Meat-Scented Candles
By Roy Gregory
|
May 31, 2018 @ 6:16 AM
Ralphs Fresh Fare supermarket in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2011. (AP Photo)

If Dad loves a good steak, here’s an idea for Fathers Day. The people behind A.1. steak sauce just launched a new line of CANDLES. Yes, candles. And they smell like MEAT. The three scents are Original Meat, which smells like steak . . . Backyard BBQ . . . and Classic Burger.
You can order them for $15 each by clicking HERE . . . and you should probably hustle to make sure you get ’em before they sell out and they show up by Father’s Day.  Here’s more from Delish

