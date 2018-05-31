If Dad loves a good steak, here’s an idea for Fathers Day. The people behind A.1. steak sauce just launched a new line of CANDLES. Yes, candles. And they smell like MEAT. The three scents are Original Meat, which smells like steak . . . Backyard BBQ . . . and Classic Burger.
You can order them for $15 each by clicking HERE . . . and you should probably hustle to make sure you get ’em before they sell out and they show up by Father’s Day. Here’s more from Delish
A.1. Steak Sauce Is Selling Meat-Scented Candles
If Dad loves a good steak, here’s an idea for Fathers Day. The people behind A.1. steak sauce just launched a new line of CANDLES. Yes, candles. And they smell like MEAT. The three scents are Original Meat, which smells like steak . . . Backyard BBQ . . . and Classic Burger.