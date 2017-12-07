9 Year-old Gives up XBOX One to Help Homeless

If you need to grab some holiday spirit listen to the story of Mikah Frye. Mikah is a 9 year-old boy who lives in Ohio. Mikah was with his grandmother in Ashland, Ohio last week when he noticed people wandering the streets in the cold. Grandmother Terry Brant recalled the conversation: “He said, ‘Grandma it’s so cold outside, what does the homeless people do?’ And I said, I don’t really know and he said ‘well, they’re cold’ and I said, ‘what do you want to give them, a blanket?” He determined that a blanket costs about $10. His grandma promised to buy him an X-Box One valued at $300. Mikah then asked him Grandmother if he could get 30 blankets and give them to the homeless people instead of getting the X-Box One for Christmas. God love him, he’s 9 years-old! The complete story from WGN-TV is here.