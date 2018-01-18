-88 Degrees in the World’s Coldest Village, Which Broke Their Biggest Tourist Attraction
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 18, 2018 @ 6:16 AM

Oymyakon is a small village in the Siberia region of Russia, and its claim to fame is that it’s the coldest place on Earth where people actually live.

Well . . . they figured that notoriety might draw some tourists, so a few years back, they put up a new tourist attraction:  A big thermometer.

Then, earlier this week, the temperature in Oymyakon hit MINUS-88 DEGREES Fahrenheit.  And that made it so cold that it BROKE the town’s big thermometer.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t even the record low in the village . . . but it is the modern record.  Back in February of 1933, they hit minus-90. (More from The Telegraph here) 

Related Content

Blake Shelton helped Luke Bryan with American Idol...
Sugarland Announces Tour…Chicago is on the S...
Raelynn Reunited with Missing Dog
THE FIRST TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE WITH A BLUE MOON IN ...
ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE H...
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Comments