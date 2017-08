In December of 2015 the most expensive LP (album) was sold by at Julien’s Auction House for $790,000. Can you name the album?

Answer: Ringo Starr’s copy of The Beatles’ White Album set a new high for album prices when the first-edition copy with the catalog number 0000001, which was kept in a vault in perfect condition by Starr for more than 35 years. (source: Guinness World Records)