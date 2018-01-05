75th Golden Globe Award show is on tonight

The 75th Golden Globe Awards takes place tonight. The event will honor the best in film and American television in 2017, and will be hosted this year by late-night talk show host Seth Meyers. “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “This Is Us,” “Stranger Things” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” are competing for best television series drama. Best musical or comedy show is between “Master of None,” “Blackish,” “Will & Grace, “Smilf” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The biggest award of the night is for best motion picture drama. Going head-to-head are “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “The Shape of Water,” “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.” Among those competing for best performance in a drama film are Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Tom Hanks and Daniel Day-Lewis. Also expected to take place on the red carpet is a protest in solidarity with “Time’s Up,” Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment movement. Numerous actors and actresses will be wearing all black in support of those who have voiced complaints of assault or misconduct against big names in the industry, like Harvey Weinstein. The ceremony will be held in Beverly Hills, and will air live on NBC.