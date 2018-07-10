7-Eleven’s “7/11” Free Slurpee Day Is Tomorrow

Tomorrow is July 11th, which is 7/11 . . . also known as FREE SLURPEE DAY at 7-Eleven. And this year, 7-Eleven is going even further tomorrow.

Anyone who heads to stores between 11 am and 7 pm can get a Big Bite hot dog for just a buck, and they’re giving out free sodas when you buy a Snickers or Cheez-Its . . . and rolling out their new Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries Slurpee flavor.

