7-Eleven’s “7/11” Free Slurpee Day Is Tomorrow
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 8:38 AM
This Nov. 10, 2010 photo shows Slurpees at a 7-11 in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Larry Crow)

Tomorrow is July 11th, which is 7/11 . . . also known as FREE SLURPEE DAY at 7-Eleven. And this year, 7-Eleven is going even further tomorrow.
Anyone who heads to stores between 11 am and 7 pm can get a Big Bite hot dog for just a buck, and they’re giving out free sodas when you buy a Snickers or Cheez-Its . . . and rolling out their new Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries Slurpee flavor.

Check out the full story from Delish.com

