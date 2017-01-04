7-Eleven in Joliet in Armed Robbery

Two men robbed a Joliet convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. It was at 2:31am at the 7-Eleven, 2405 Essington Road, in Joliet that two men entered the store and showed the clerk a handgun. The clerk was locked in a back room while the two men emptied the register, took several cartons of cigarettes and then fled on foot. Surveillance video shows the suspects heading northeast from the store. The clerk was unharmed in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police at 815-724-3020 or you can anonymously call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734.

