Forbes magazine has released its annual list of the top 100 highest-paid celebrities and there are a few country stars on the short list. Country-turned pop star Taylor Swift holds the No. 21 spot with an income of $80 million. Beyond Taylor who was the Top Money Making Country Star this Year?

Answer: Luke Bryan landed at No. 45 with $52 million, followed by Garth Brooks at No. 59 with $45.5 million and Kenny Chesney at No. 87 with $37 million.

Winner:   BRYAN STEFANSKI of Gardner