July 10th, Coca-Cola resumed selling the old formula of Coke, it was renamed “Coca-Cola Classic.” Coca-Cola, amid much publicity, attempted to change the formula of the drink with “New Coke” just 3 months earlier. Follow-up taste tests revealed most consumers preferred the taste of New Coke to both Coke and Pepsi[40] but Coca-Cola management was unprepared for the public’s nostalgia for the old drink, leading to a backlash. The company gave in to protests and returned to a variation of the old formula under the name Coca-Cola Classic, on July 10….., WHAT YEAR WAS IT?

Answer: 1985.

Winner: Erin Lane of Morris