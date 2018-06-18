On June 18, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Who and the Grateful Dead entered the American popular consciousness at the Monterey Pop Festival. Held over three days during the height of the Summer of Love, the Monterey Pop Festival came to a close on this day, with a lineup of performers that also included the Animals, the Association, the Byrds, Jefferson Airplane and the Mamas and the Papas. The festival not only pioneered the basic idea of a large-scale, multi-day rock festival, but it also provided the creative template that such festivals still follow to this day. What Year Was It?

Answer: 1967

Winner: Jennifer Enger of Sandwich