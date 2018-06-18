$5000 Raised for the Forgotten Warrior Memorial, But More Money Needed to Finish the Memorial
By Roy Gregory
Jun 18, 2018 @ 9:08 AM

A big thanks to everyone that came by Lallo’s Bar & Grill in Channahon this past Friday. Thanks to you and many generous donations over $5000 was raised for the Forgotten Warrior Memorial. Special thanks to Lallo & Casey from Lallo’s they donated 10% of all receipts that day plus donations poured in throughout the day. We had several big donations from SR Enterprises ($450.00), Ronnie @ the Coachmen’s Car Club (they  do the Cruisin For Vets Car Shows every Weds @ Stone City VFW in Joliet) they donated $300 in conjuction with the Stone City VFW. Debbie Matheson managed the high bid on the Luke Bryan/ Sam Hunt show September 1st @ Wrigley Field with Limo from A Carriage Awaits Limo (who donated the limo and some cash!). Also a special thanks to goes to Crase Auto Connection on Route 6 in Channahon. They are donating $25 for every car sold thru the end of June!

There is still about $15,000 need to complete the Memorial. There are some fundraisers coming up plus you can donate here.

