5 Weird (But Beatable) World Records

So you think that your chances of being a big shot are over? Think again, these World Records definitely open the window of opportunity for you although they are a little weird…

Fastest game of Operation (21.87 seconds) – I was NEVER good at this game, 21.87 seconds to get one maybe…but the whole thing? I’d love to see someone do that! Most Chokeslams in One Minute (34) – ….what? Someone actually let their friend, well, ex-friend do this? Forget the record, if you have a friend that is willing to do this with you, you’ve already won. Most Claps in One Minute (36) – I feel like that isn’t that many claps but then again I haven’t tried it. Seems beatable though, give it a shot! Most Spoons Balanced on Your Face in 30 Seconds (31) – I’ll admit I can’t even balance one spoon but I also don’t know if I want to be known as the spoon face guy. Fastest Entrance into a Zipped Suitcase (5.43 seconds) – You know when you’re going on vacation and someone you know asks you if you have any room in your luggage? Tell them yes, if you can fit! This one might not be beatable if you aren’t nimble but still, worth a shot for a free vacation!

There you have it, 5 odd but not so impossible World Records that you at home could beat! Send me your attempts – Josh@wccq.com or Facebook.com/JoshWCCQ