5 Best, Worst Movie Sequels Ever

The debate may be endless, but 24/7 Wall St. has come up with its own metric to figure out the best and worst Hollywood follow-ups. Among the considered factors are the domestic box-office haul and the average critics’ ranking.

Here are the top five in the best and worst rankings, starting with the best:

The Godfather: Part II (1974): $272.4 million in domestic box office and an average critic ranking of 9.5/10 The Dark Knight (2008): $660.3 million; 8.6/10 Star Wars: Episode VThe Empire Strikes Back (1980): $958.9 million; 8.9/10 Toy Story 3 (2010): $467.6 million; 8.9/10 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002): $521 million; 8.5/10

The worst:

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004): $13 million; 2.2/10 Son of the Mask (2005): $23.6 million; 2.8/10 Jaws: The Revenge (1987): $47.2 million; 2/10 Caddyshack II (1988): $25.5 million; 2.2/10 Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997): $69.6 million; 2.4/10

–What do you think is the best movie sequel of all time? Do you agree with this list? How about the worst?