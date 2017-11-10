After 4 Years, Sugarland is Back

After a four-year hiatus, it looks like Sugarland is finally back together and recording new music. Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush both released solo projects over the break, but individually their success just couldn’t top what they did together. Jennifer and Kristian reunited in public for the first time during Wednesday (November 8th) night’s CMA Awards where they presented the award for Vocal Duo of the Year — an honor they’ve taken home many times — to Brothers Osborne. They also popped up at the Big Machine Label Group after-party on Wednesday to perform a couple of their Sugarland hits and reportedly their brand new single which heads to radio soon. The duo’s website and social media pages have been wiped clean only to reveal #stillthesame, which is likely the name of Sugarland’s new single.