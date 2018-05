The Parents of a 30yr old man who refused to leave their house after being told and served with eviction papers have won! The Supreme Court judge ruled in favor of the parents telling their 30yr old son to leave the household. The son, Michael Rotondo, pleaded with the judge to give him more time to prepare a case. Rotondo was defending himself, but the judge would not have it saying “I’ve already made my ruling”

You can read the whole story HERE