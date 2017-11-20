30 MINUTES OF HOUSEHOLD CHORES PER DAY MAY PROLONG LIFE

If you have someone at home that doesn’t like to do any housework, lay this piece of info on them! Household chores are no fun, but doing them may help you live longer. University of Buffalo researchers looked at more than 6,000 women ages 63 to 99 and monitored their activity levels. They found those who did light chores 30 minutes per day (think sweeping the floor, or washing windows) had a 12 percent reduced mortality rate, while those who were able to do a half hour of ‘moderate to vigorous’ activity daily (brisk walking or bicycling at a leisurely pace) had a 39 percent lower mortality rate. Study leader Michael LaMonte notes, “Doing something is better than nothing, even when at lower-than-guideline recommended levels of physical activity.” More from Daily Mail here.