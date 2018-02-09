3 Big Movies Open in Theaters This Weekend

“Peter Rabbit“ (PG) James Corden is Peter Rabbit in a movie version of the classic Beatrix Potter children’s book. His sisters Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail are Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, and Elizabeth Debicki. And Domhall Gleeson is Peter’s nemesis Mr. McGregor.

“The 15:17 to Paris“ (PG-13) In 2015, three American tourists stopped a terrorist attack aboard a Paris train and saved the lives of more than 500 passengers. Those heroes . . . Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and Airman First Class Spencer Stone . . . all play themselves in the movie. It’s directed by Clint Eastwood.

“Fifty Shades Freed“ (R) Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are back for the conclusion of the “Fifty Shades” trilogy as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele adapt to their life as newlyweds and someone kidnaps Christian’s sister, Mia Grey. She’s played by Rita Ora.