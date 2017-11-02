2 Rings for Astros Carlos Correa

Daniella Rodriguez, former Miss Texas, talks to Houston Astros' Carlos Correa after Game 7 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. Correa proposed to Rodriguez after the game. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Wow what a night for the Houston Astros! They win their first World Series Title and shortstop Carlos Correa grabbed a second ring out of the night. During his live post game interview he proposed to his girl friend Daniella Rodriguez. No doubt that will be a night all his team mates will remember. But for Carlos, extra special. The complete story from WGN-TV is here.