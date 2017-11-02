2 Rings for Astros Carlos Correa

Wow what a night for the Houston Astros! They win their first World Series Title and shortstop Carlos Correa grabbed a second ring out of the night. During his live post game interview he proposed to his girl friend Daniella Rodriguez. No doubt that will be a night all his team mates will remember. But for Carlos, extra special. The complete story from WGN-TV is here.
1 night, 2 rings. Carlos Correa proposes!
Congrats to the Correa's! #WorldSeries https://t.co/SgRGw0NVGZ
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2017