2 Movies Hit Theaters This Weekend

“Skyscraper” (PG-13) The Rock plays a one-legged war veteran and former FBI agent who now makes a living assessing security for skyscrapers. While on an assignment in China, he finds out that he’s been framed for setting the world’s tallest building on fire. And if that wasn’t bad enough, his family is trapped inside the building, above the fire line. So he has to somehow find a way to rescue them while on the run from the law and simultaneously trying to figure out who’s framed him.

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (PG) In this one the family takes a cruise where Dracula is confronted by the descendant of his greatest enemy, Abraham Van Helsing. Adam Sandler is Dracula, Selena Gomez is his daughter Mavis, and Andy Samberg is her human husband Johnny. David Spade as the Invisible Man, Molly Shannon and Steve Buscemi as werewolves, Kevin James as Frankenstein, Fran Drescher as the Bride of Frankenstein, and Mel Brooks as Dracula’s dad.