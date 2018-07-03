84% of us have at least one guilty pleasure, according to a new survey. And we indulge five times a week on average.

1. Ordering take-out or delivery.

2. Falling asleep with the TV on.

3. Having too much ice cream.

4. Procrastinating.

5. Buying yourself a treat, like a candy bar.

And most of the WEIRDEST guilty pleasures people came up with ALSO involved food. Drinking pickle juice . . . eating baby food . . . eating mayonnaise straight from the jar . . . and one person who said they love to eat straight baking soda. (???)

