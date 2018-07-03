A new survey found almost all of America’s top ten guilty pleasures involve food, TV, or being lazy. The top five are ordering delivery, falling asleep with the TV on, having too much ice cream, procrastinating, and buying yourself a treat.
84% of us have at least one guilty pleasure, according to a new survey. And we indulge five times a week on average.
1. Ordering take-out or delivery.
2. Falling asleep with the TV on.
3. Having too much ice cream.
4. Procrastinating.
5. Buying yourself a treat, like a candy bar.
And most of the WEIRDEST guilty pleasures people came up with ALSO involved food. Drinking pickle juice . . . eating baby food . . . eating mayonnaise straight from the jar . . . and one person who said they love to eat straight baking soda. (???)
