Amateur Radio Field Day This Weekend

While you are out and about this weekend, you may see people setting up radios and antennas in places like public parks, forest preserves and parking lots. Don’t be afraid, the world is not about to come to an end, but these folks may be critical in the event of an emergency.

Amateur Radio operators have been participating in Field Day since 1933. Field Day is always the fourth weekend in June and the event is open to the public. More than 40,000 radio amateurs across the U.S. and Canada gather with their local groups, clubs or simply with friends to operate from remote locations. The event is designed to test communication preparedness in less-than-optimal conditions. Most of these radio stations will be operated either on battery or generator power with temporary antennas.

So, if you see a group operating in your area, stop by and say hello and they will be more than happy to tell you about the event and what they are doing.

If you stop by the CSRA site, you may see me!

Here’s where you can find local operations.

Bolingbrook Amateur Radio Society

Chicago Suburban Radio Association (CSRA)

DuPage Amateur Radio Club

Six Meter Club of Chicago

Check out this video to learn more about Amateur Radio Field Day.