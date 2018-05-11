There were a lot of special collaborations at Stagecoach Festival in California, and Garth Brooks teaming up Lee Brice was certainly one of them.

As Brooks was closing out the festival on Sunday night (4/29), he brought Brice out on stage during his set to perform “More Than a Memory,” a song that Lee co-wrote and Garth debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2007.

Even though the two have now become pretty good friends, Brice will still just always be a big Garth Brooks fan.