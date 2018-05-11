Garth Brooks teaming up Lee Brice
By Todd Boss
|
May 11, 2018 @ 1:52 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

There were a lot of special collaborations at Stagecoach Festival in California, and Garth Brooks teaming up Lee Brice was certainly one of them.

As Brooks was closing out the festival on Sunday night (4/29), he brought Brice out on stage during his set to perform “More Than a Memory,” a song that Lee co-wrote and Garth debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2007.

Even though the two have now become pretty good friends, Brice will still just always be a big Garth Brooks fan.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Former “American Idol” Contestants Will Be Coaches on “The Voice” Next Season New Movies to Check Out This Weekend Gene Simmons, the Weather, Food….Everything You Need to Know About Cubs vs Sox This Weekend Carrie Underwood opens up about accident Ladies, How Many Pairs of Shoes are in Your Closet? Kris Bryant Becomes Fastest Cub to Reach 100 Home Runs
Comments