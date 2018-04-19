Target Is Adding a Drive-Up Service to Hundreds of Stores
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 6:53 AM
A man walks into the Target store, Thursday, April 12, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Target shoppers in Texas and Florida will now be able to shop for in-store items through the Target app and then drive-up to the stores and have their goods delivered curbside without getting out of the car.
  • The new service started in the retail chains home base of Minneapolis, Minnesota and the chain hopes to expand the program to over 1,000 stores nationwide by the end of 2018.
  • Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina all have the new drive-up service. Target’s competition, Walmart offers a similar program but only on grocery items. Target allows shoppers to purchase from any in-store department. No word yet on Illinois stores, but we’re thinking it must be coming here too!

Here’s the complete story from Delish.com

