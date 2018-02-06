Today In Country Music 2-6-18

1980 – George Jones records “He Stopped Loving Her Today” at the Columbia Recording Studio in Nashville, then bets producer Billy Sherrill that the record won’t go to #1

1989 – Patty Loveless quietly marries record producer Emory Gordy in Gatlinburg

2014 – Dierks Bentley and OneRepublic shoot an episode of “CMT Crossroads” at Rocketown in Nashville. The show includes performances of “Counting Stars,” “Up On The Ridge,” “I Hold On” and “Pride (In The Name Of Love)”

2016 – Days after cancelling all his February shows, Merle Haggard plays a concert in Las Vegas, struggling through six songs before giving the stage to Toby Keith. The last performance of Haggard’s life includes “Ramblin’ Fever” and “Sing Me Back Home”