Beatles Play Last Public Performance 49 Years Ago Today

On January 30th , 49 years ago today, the Beatles gave their last public performance, an impromptu concert on the roof of the London recording Studio. In April of the following year, Paul McCartney made the announcement that the group was breaking up. There are some interesting facts concerning this last performance from Rolling Stone Magazine.

It was 45 degrees in London that raw January afternoon, and that doesn’t account for the icy wind whipping over the West End buildings. Impending fog had ruled out an expensive helicopter aerial shot, and the threat of rain was very real. These conditions were not ideal to making rock and roll. “[My] hands [are] too cold to play the chords,” Lennon muttered between songs, and Apple Corps exec Ken Mansfield held a constant stream of lit cigarettes so George Harrison could warm his fingertips. To ward off the winter chill, Lennon borrowed Yoko Ono’s fur coat (as he did on occasion). Ringo Starr also donned his wife Maureen’s red raincoat.