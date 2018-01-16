Dierks Bentley Throws Big Party to Open New Restaurant & Bar in Nashville
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 9:14 AM
(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
 Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Nashville restaurant and bar officially opened on Sunday (January 14th) night on Lower Broadway in Music City with a star-studded party. Dierks and friends like Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Bobby Bones, Brothers Osborne, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Maddie & Tae, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, and Cole Swindell took the stage at Whiskey Row for a country cover-filled set packed with performances.

Dierks told the crowd, “It’s really a full-circle moment for me to be opening Whiskey Row on this street. When I first moved to Nashville, Broadway was my second home . . . I was the first artist to be hired and fired from The Stage. It’s surreal to think that now I can just jump in my truck and run over here anytime, and that it might possibly be a place where new artists could get their start.”

Dierks set the tone for the night, kicking off with his favorite 90’s Country cover songs before calling out artists friends in the crowd to join. Highlights included Thomas Rhett performing his father Rhett Akins’ “That Ain’t My Truck,” Maren Morris taking on Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” and Brothers Osborne getting the crowd dancing with their rendtion of Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee.”

Here are some of Dierks Instagram posts from the Evening

party on @coleswindell #wrnashville

A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on

Here’s one of Dierks and his buddy Thomas Rhett

