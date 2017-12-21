Passwords Other Than ‘123456’ You Should Avoid
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 21, 2017 @ 7:44 AM
Keyboard Illustration with Launch 2015 wording

SplashData ran an analysis of some 5 million leaked passwords to come up with its list of the 100 most used, and, therefore, “Worst Passwords of the Year.”

Lifehacker reports that SplashData projects that 1 in 10 computer users have used at least one of the passwords on the list. Many are frequent offenders, and will come as no surprise. The top 5 is, as you might expect: 123456, Password, 12345678, qwerty, and 12345. But some that make the list are seemingly more random or quirky. We’ve flagged a few, and note their rank on the list ( ). More from Newswer here

  1. letmein (7)
  2. monkey (13)
  3. starwars (16)
  4. dragon (18)
  5. freedom (22)
  6. trustno1 (25)
  7. harley (28)
  8. buster (39)
  9. ferrari (43)
  10. cheese (44)

