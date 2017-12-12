Save a Mutt this Christmas

A new line of signature Petmate products and Miranda Lambert’s Muttnation Foundation will help animals in need this Christmas and they areavailable online. Proceeds from the new items sold will go to the Muttnation Foundation and its mission to improve the lives of shelter pets around the country in an effort to “Save a Mutt”. Some of the new products include a collection of Mini Rescue Mutts plush toys that are based on real-life rescue stories, as well as toys that feature a guitar strap accent inspired by Lambert’s vintage guitar gear. The new items are available on Petmate.com and Amazon.com.