Monday’s Super Moon will be Biggest & Brightest of 2017

If you enjoy watching the skies you’ll want to be looking up at next week’s “Supermoon.” A supermoon is when a full moon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, which makes it appear brighter and bigger than usual. National Geographic reports it’ll all begin with the December full moon which officially occurs at 10:47 a.m. EST Sunday (December 3rd.) As the day moves into night, the moon will appear 7 percent larger and 16 percent brighter than usual, and will be at its closest lunar point to earth at 4 a.m. EST on Monday (December 4th.) This supermoon will be the fourth of 2017. More from UPI here.