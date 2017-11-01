Chris Young’s “Losing Sleep” is #1

Chris Young’s seventh studio album, Losing Sleep, has debuted atop the Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart this week, giving Young his 2nd consecutive No. 1 album debut. The album sold 39,000 copies in its first week out, edging out Darius Rucker’s record, When Was the Last Time, which had 34,000 units sold. Adding to the excitement, Losing Sleep also debuted at No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Speaking from his tour bus, Chris Young took to social media to thank fans for making Losing Sleep the No. 1 album this week: