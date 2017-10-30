What is the best Halloween candy?

We see multiple lists every year that CLAIM to be the definitive list of the best Halloween candies. But this might really be it.

FiveThirtyEight.com had a computer randomly match up 86 different candies with each other. It generated 269,000 matchups . . . over 8,300 people voted . . . and the clear winner was anything with PEANUT BUTTER.

#1…. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, They won 84% of their match ups, Reese’s Miniatures, the kind in gold foil that people hand out on Halloween. They won 82% of their match ups, Twix, 82%, Kit Kats, 76.8% and Snickers 76.7%.

Even Peanut Butter M&M’s, pull a 72%.

3 Musketeers, Starburst, and regular M&M’s just missed the top ten. Good & Plenty’s ranked LAST, even lower than Chiclets.

So…. is this really the “Definitive” List or did they get something worng?

For me #1 would be Candy Corn!

FiveThirtyEight