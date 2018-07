With it being Friday the 13th what better way to celebrate then binge watching some of the scariest movies ever made. According to IGN.com┬áNetflix gave them a list of 13 of their scariest movies. Some of the titles include “The Conjuring,” “Scream 2,” and “Cult of Chucky”

If you think you’re brave enough to watch any of them on this wonderful day of the year (Friday the 13th) you can view the entire list right HERE